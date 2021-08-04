Michigan announces next round of vaccine lottery winners

The next round of winners in the state's drawing for vaccinated Michiganians is Wednesday.

Today's 10:30 a.m. announcement will reveal six winners who were selected in drawings July 14 and July 18-22. They are from southeast Michigan, west Michigan, the Thumb and the Upper Peninsula, according to state officials.

Watch the announcement here.

The winners will be announced by Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission, who will be joined by former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, now with the Small Business Association of Michigan, to announce the next round of winners for MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes.