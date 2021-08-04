Pastors, friends, 'influencers' drive new phase of COVID vaccine campaign

Pontiac — Michigan's fight against COVID-19 has been defined by decisions in government offices and high-profile emergency orders, but now the focus is turning to conversations on street corners, in living rooms and below church steeples.

Last Friday, it was a grassy area outside New Birth International Church in Pontiac, where an annual outdoor gathering with music, food and an inflatable obstacle course also featured two tents where attendees could get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The disease is real, and everyone needs to do everything they can to stop it from spreading any further, said Pastor Theresa Lee, who leads the 300-person congregation at New Birth.

“If we come together, I believe we can beat this," Lee said. "As a matter of fact, I know we can.”

As Michigan struggles to boost its vaccination rates, health departments, nonprofit organizations and government officials believe person-to-person conversations and focused outreach, led by people like Lee, can turn the tide. The hope is that after hearing objective information through trusted sources, people who haven't gotten vaccinated yet will change course.

Amid its efforts, which have included multiple visits from medical professionals, New Birth International Church has watched its congregation's vaccination rate go from about 50% to about 85%, according to its leaders. It's about the power of information, making that information accessible and encouraging people to reach out to their personal networks about their experiences.

“When someone gets a shot, they can always go back and tell their neighbors and their friends and family members, 'I did it. I'm OK,'” said Charlotte Jones, activities director at New Birth.

On the other side of Michigan, the Berrien County Health Department is using grant funding from the Michigan Association for Local Public Health and organizing an "influencer" strategy also focused on individuals. The campaign involves young people, pastors and other community leaders sharing information about the vaccine with their networks.

While the approaches are different, the strategy that's playing out across the state is similar: using personal relationships to help spread accurate details about vaccines in the face of a wave of misinformation and hesitancy.

"Time is of the essence," said Kerry Ebersole Singh, who leads state's Protect Michigan Commission. "If we want to protect our most vulnerable, including kids, we’ve got to keep at it. We can’t lose faith."

Ebersole Singh labeled the work more "critical" than ever. The emergence of the delta variant is ratcheting up the campaign for vaccinations after the Washington Post reported that data from an internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document called the variant as contagious as chicken pox.

Although the delta variant appears capable of causing more "breakthrough" infections of vaccinated individuals, experts said the vaccines still provide the most protection against COVID-19 and its variants — especially compared with no protection that comes from being unvaccinated.

The fight ahead

Michigan officials have set a goal of vaccinating 70% of the population age 16 and older with at least one dose of vaccine. Currently, the rate stands at 63.8% as of Tuesday, and the number has slowly inched upward in recent weeks. The fully vaccinated rate stands at 54.1% of eligible residents.

At one time, the state's leaders thought it was possible to achieve the 70% benchmark over the summer or by Labor Day. Now, as vaccinations have slowed and the campaign has shifted from mass clinics to targeted outreach, one estimate from the nonpartisan state Senate Fiscal Agency says Michigan won't hit it until November.

The delay could be problematic as COVID-19 infections have been increasing in states across the country because of the more contagious delta variant. The number of new cases in Michigan over the seven-day period ending Friday reached 4,012 last week, more than double the tally from two weeks earlier.

Michigan added 2,605 cases and 26 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including totals from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The state is averaging 651 cases per day over those days.

While deaths and hospitalizations linked to the virus still remain low, health officials want to see the state's vaccination rates increase to limit the potential for a spike in the coming months as temperatures drop and schools reopen.

At the same time, the people in Michigan who are openly willing to get vaccinated likely have already done it, and the focus has to be on those who will get vaccinated if it's convenient and those who are hesitant, said Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the Berrien County Health Department.

"We’re kinda at a crossroads as a nation when it comes to needing to increase our vaccination rate in order to be better protected against the continued threat of COVID-19," Conrad said.

'Not talking Kim Kardashian'

Like other organizations in Michigan, Berrien County's health department has been emphasizing the individuals presenting messages about COVID-19 vaccines in its community. That's because the messenger often matters more than the message, Conrad said.

The health department has been organizing pastors to talk to their congregations and young people who have large social media presences to share information about the vaccine. She's labeled them "influencers" and mentioned employees who worked at the local Boys & Girls Club as an example. “We’re not talking Kim Kardashian or Beyoncé," Conrad said.

The strategy seems to be working, she said, noting the county has seen a steady stream of people getting vaccinated. Berrien, however, still lags behind the state average with 50.2% fully vaccinated in the county.

Ebersole Singh of the Protect Michigan Commission said research has shown her panel that other than physicians, peers are the most trusted sources of information about the vaccine. The commission has used ad campaigns to highlight individual stories from different regions and to share pastors' thoughts on the vaccine.

A member of the commission, former Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, who's now president of the Small Business Association of Michigan, said his association will be helping with outreach in the coming months. The message in some vaccine-hesitant communities must start with respecting that it's people's own personal decision, Calley said.

If advocates start there, then people become more open to the facts, he said.

“It’s a game of increments," Calley said of the vaccination push. "There is no big thing that is just going to win a day. Every single day, people get vaccinated.”

“Yesterday was hard, not as hard as today, but not as hard as tomorrow."

Providing objective information

While the state's $5 million vaccine lottery has made headlines, the work of people like Pastor Theresa Lee and David Shumaker, a nurse practitioner at Honor Community Health in Southfield, could be more important.

Shumaker has been working to vaccinate people in Metro Detroit. He echoed Calley's thoughts about messaging.

The current vaccination campaign is about one-on-one outreach, removing barriers and providing objective information, he said. Shumaker has ridden in the community health center's van and stopped at street corners to talk to small groups about the vaccine.

"We don’t push the vaccines," he said. "We want to make it approachable. If you have any questions, come up and ask us.”

Like Shumaker, Carolina Sisiruca, a health educator at the Pontiac-based Centro Multicultural La Familia, a nonprofit that focuses on the Latino community, is helping promote the vaccine in her community. But she is also an example of how the strategy has worked.

Her son, Gregory, who is in his late 20s convinced her to get vaccinated, she said.

“I did research," Gregory told his mom. "I do want you to get vaccinated because if you don’t, you might end up in the hospital and die.”

“'I don’t want to be without a mother,'” she said her son told her.

Now, as she works in her area to inform people about the vaccine, she tells others to talk to their family members, like she did, and their doctors and then make a decision.

"The only way to get out of this pandemic is if we all get vaccinated," Sisiruca said.

