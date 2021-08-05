Determined DNR conservation officer rescues man in northern Michigan

The Detroit News

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer is back in the spotlight for his heroic efforts are helping rescue an injured 75-year-old man this week in Mason County.

Dispatchers in nearby Lake County received a 911 emergency call around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said he had fallen and broken his back, but the call was lost due to poor reception and dispatchers couldn't pinpoint a location, the department said in a statement Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies tried to find out whose phone number it was. DNR Conservation Officer Josiah Killingbeck, who was on patrol, heard about the distress call and after consulting other officers, learned the number belonged to a Hudsonville resident, according to the release.

The man’s son told police he had gone in a truck to the Whiskey Creek area, southeast of Ludington in Mason County, to prepare tree stands for the upcoming deer hunting season, and his truck should be parked alongside the road, the department said.

“Whether you are hunting, hiking or trail riding you should always share your plans with a family member or friend,” said Lt. Joe Molnar of the DNR Law Enforcement Division.

“In the plan, you should list where you are going to be and when you expect to return. You should also include any alternate locations you may be at, in case weather or other conditions change your plans. Sharing this information could be the difference between life and death if you are injured and cannot call for help.”

At the area, Killingbeck spied tire tracks on a two-track road heading east, which he followed to an unmarked path and found a red GMC pickup at 9:39 p.m., state officials said.

Since the GPS system in Killingbeck’s truck was not showing area road names and he had no cellphone service, “I had Report All Poaching dispatch take the GPS coordinates from my radio and give them to Mason Dispatch to assist in getting other resources into the area,” the officer said.

Through a search nearby, Killingbeck found a faint walking path headed north, then footprints on a dirt bike trail.

Killingbeck called out for the man through the woods but heard nothing until about 50 yards near a large oak tree, where the officer found him weakly responding, lying on his side at about 9:53 p.m., nearly 11 hours since he had fallen. A tree stand was on the ground above his head.

"The man told Killingbeck he was about 30 feet above the ground attempting to get the tree stand out of the oak, when he grabbed a dead branch and fell," the DNR said. "He told Killingbeck he could not call for help sooner because he did not have cellphone service."

Killingbeck tended to the man until emergency personnel arrived and he was carried out at 11:30 p.m. on a backboard, complaining of pain in his lower back, buttocks and right shoulder, leg and knee. The man was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

It was not the first time Killingbeck has been cited for his heroics.

In 2017, he was one of two conservation officers the DNR honored with its Lifesaving Award.

That June, the Luther native helped a mother and daughter after their family's canoe overturned along the Pere Marquette River in Lake County, the department reported.