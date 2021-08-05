Gov declares state of emergency for Armada, White Lake

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday declared a state of emergency for two townships and a village to help them in the aftermath of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that damaged the areas late last month.

White Lake and Armada townships as well as the village of Armada were heavily affected by storms July 24 and 25.

"These communities were hit hard by the late July storms and tornados and our recovery efforts will continue to get people the help they need, where they need it, as soon as possible," the governor said in a statement. "A state declaration ensures state assistance gets to areas affected by the severe weather as soon as possible, and we will keep monitoring the situation to help communities recover and rebuild."

The state of emergency declaration by Whitmer makes available state resources to help as well as recovery efforts and gives the green light to the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts.

On July 24, a tornado ripped through Armada Township, just outside the village of Armada, state officials said in a statement, "and significantly impacted properties both in the village and the township."

"The immediate response efforts in Armada were an amazing example of a community coming together during a crisis," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. "As we transition to our rebuilding efforts, this designation from the state will provide much needed resources for residents and local businesses."

On July 25, in White Lake Township, a severe thunderstorm and a tornado caused widespread damage.

"Gov. Whitmer’s prompt action to declare a state of emergency in communities impacted by the tornado opens the door to resources our townships need to get their lives and properties back to normal,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “I know they are breathing a sigh of relief in White Lake today."