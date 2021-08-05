U.P. cedar mill fire prompts governor's declaration of state of emergency in Menominee Co.

The Detroit News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Menominee County in the Upper Peninsula hours after a large fire at a cedar mill.

“Right now, it is an all-hand-on-deck effort to contain the blaze to ensure that we protect life and property, and prevent this fire from spreading further,” Whitmer said in a statement. “That’s why we are declaring a state of emergency for Menominee County to make every state resource is available to help in these efforts. I want to thank the brave first responders who rushed to the scene for their incredible sacrifices.”

The blaze began Thursday at Superior Cedar Products in the village of Carney, near the Wisconsin border, and quickly escalated.

Though more than 100 firefighters in the region responded, established a perimeter and contained the blaze, "this emergency will demand an ongoing response for many hours," state officials said.

Menominee County requested the governor's declaration, which makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area.

It also authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate with other member states of an Interstate Emergency Management Assistance Compact, including Wisconsin, to use available resources.