Michigan GOP legislative leaders ask Nessel to buck eviction moratorium

Lansing — The Michigan House and Senate GOP leaders asked Attorney General Dana Nessel Friday to intervene and protect small business owners affected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent moratorium on evictions.

The order is legally dubious and "shows a brazen disregard of our country's judicial system and legal norms," Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake, a business owner, and House Speaker Jason Wentworth of Farwell said in a letter.

They urged Nessel to "use the powers of your office to stand up for the rule of law" and the legal rights of Michigan residents.

"Many property owners are struggling to get by in the face of outstanding rent payments, continuing mortgage and tax obligations, and needed expenses to maintain their properties," they wrote.

"Just like everyone else, they and their families are working hard to bounce back after the past year of difficulty and make ends meet, but this illegal order unfairly takes that opportunity away from them."

Nessel's office said it had just received the letter Friday afternoon and was reviewing it.

The CDC issued a new eviction moratorium Tuesday through Oct. 3 in counties with "substantial and high levels" of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. The announcement was a reversal for the Biden administration, which had allowed an earlier moratorium to lapse after saying a Supreme Court ruling prevented an extension.

But the Biden administration came under pressure from progressive Democrats including U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit to put the moratorium back in place.

In Michigan — where there are still hundreds of millions of dollars in unspent rental assistance grants — more than 40 of the state's 83 counties are considered to have transmission rates that are high or substantial, bringing them under the umbrella of the eviction moratorium.

Shirkey and Wentworth wrote that creative solutions are required to address the unprecedented challenges in the state.

"But the federal government knowingly and flagrantly casting aside the law and infringing upon the rights of Michiganders cannot be tolerated," they said.

