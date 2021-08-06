A wet July included severe storms and tornadoes

July in southeast Michigan was wetter than normal and the rain moved some areas into the record books, according to the National Weather Service.

July 2021 cracked the top 20 wettest Julys in both Flint and Saginaw. Saginaw received 4.34 inches of rain, which ranks as 15th wettest, while Flint saw 4.29 inches, placing this year 18th.

And it was wet all over, though totals varied significantly.

Precipitation at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus totaled 4.95 inches for July, with 2.20 inches in one day. The Detroit area's wettest day was recorded in 1878, with 8.76 inches of rain.

Areas such as Farmington, Bloomfield Township and Orchard Lake saw totals in excess of 7 inches for the month, while regions north of Detroit — Owosso, Port Huron and Davison — had only about 2 inches.

Most of the area saw highs of 90 degrees at least once or twice during the month, but temperatures varied widely.

But severe weather will linger in the memories of some residents, especially where tornadoes hit late in the month.

Throughout the month there were a few significant weather events, such as July 7 thunderstorms. These severe storms brought damaging winds, small hail and locally heavy rainfall with the hardest hit areas across portions of Oakland and Macomb counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Numerous reports of damage were reported with trees uprooted, large tree limbs down and power lines down.

Rainfall the week of July 16 flooded several areas across Metro Detroit. Metro Airport recorded 2.20 inches of rainfall, breaking the daily precipitation record for July 16.

The end of July brought some of the most severe weather, including tornadoes in White Lake, Armada and Armada Township.