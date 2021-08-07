Delays at US-Canada border crossings continue Saturday

The Detroit News

Unionized Canadian border agency workers reached a tentative deal late Friday aimed to end a "work-to-rule" action that effectively slowed the passage of traffic across the border.

But lengthy delays remained for commercial traffic at major U.S.-Canada border-crossings to start the weekend, including in Detroit and Port Huron.

By Saturday morning, the wait time had declined to one and a half hours at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, down from a high of three hours late Friday night. At the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, where delays had backed up traffic almost to Interstate-94 late Friday afternoon, there was no delay after a high of three hours the day before.

The Detroit and Windsor Tunnel, which had built up to a three and half hour wait late Friday night, also had no wait wait by 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Late Friday, "after an intense final round of negotiations that lasted more than 36 hours," the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Customs and Immigration Union said it had reached a tentative agreement with the Canada Border Services Agency.

“We are relieved that CBSA and the government finally stepped up to address the most important issues for our members to avoid a prolonged labour dispute,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president.

The agreement meant an immediate end to the work-to-rule action "and ensures the flow of border traffic will return to normal as the government prepares to welcome fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on Monday," the group said.

The work slowdown Friday was at all Canadian airports, border crossings, commercial shipping ports and postal facilities.

Trucks had spent hours crawling across the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit and Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. Wait times also were two hours at the border bridge in Buffalo, the Buffalo News reported, and the Canadian government's wait time monitor indicated delays clocked more than five hours at a port in Washington state.

The work slowdown was intended to exert pressure on Canadian officials to negotiate with worker unions in a contract dispute that has lasted years, experts said. The action came ahead of the Canadian government's plans to reopen the border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on Monday following a 17-month COVID-induced closure.

Workers had been without a contract for three years and negotiations had stalled.

The border slowdown by the unionized workers and Canada Border Services Agency risked undercutting any economic boost Canadian border economies, such as Windsor and Sarnia, could reap from renewed tourism by vaccinated Americans. It also threatened to deepen supply chain woes already weighing on auto industry production.

