Michigan health officials: Get kids caught up on shots before school starts

Health officials and advocates pushed Monday for Michigan's children and teens to get up-to-date on immunizations before school starts, saying a large proportion of Michigan kids fell behind on their shots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun joined Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail and I Vaccinate campaign founder Veronica McNally to encourage vaccinations that prevent communicable diseases, such as measles, mumps, pertussis, chickenpox and more, from spreading.

"If vaccination rates went down (too far), all of these diseases would come back, with the exception of small pox, which was eradicated," Vail said.

Vaccination rates for Michigan children ages 19 to 36 months have fallen below 70% in 46 of 83 Michigan counties, according to June data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Doctors and public health experts generally agree that a 70% vaccination rate is the minimum protection level desired to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Seven outstate counties and the city of Detroit have fewer than 60% of young children caught up on their shots. According to health officials, parents nationwide kept their kids home from routine doctor visits during the pandemic, leading to declines in vaccination rates in most states.

But counties in Metro Detroit remain above 70%. About three-quarters of Oakland County's 19 to 36 months olds are fully vaccinated, while 73% of Wayne County's toddlers are and 72.9% of Macomb County are.

Vaccination coverage for adolescents, ages 10 to 19 years old, in Michigan fell from 77% in January 2020 to 73.7% in June 2021, according to state data.

“As students return to in-person classes and as we’re still dealing with rising COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, it’s critical that we avoid outbreaks of other serious, preventable diseases,” Khaldun said.

According to state data, Michigan's worst vaccination rates for children 19 months to 36 months old are Oscoda County, with a 45% vaccination rate, followed by Detroit at 48.4%; Gladwin County with 52%; Keweenaw County, 55.6%; Iron County, 57.6%; Cass County, 58.7%; Lake County, 59.3%; Clare County, 59.6%; Sanilac County, 60.8%; and Houghton County, 61.3%.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not currently part of the required childhood or adolescent schedule, 32.9% of Michigan's 12- to 15-year-olds and 42.6% of 16- to 19-year-olds have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health deprtment.

Asked about myocarditis, which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked to the COVID-19 vaccine in rare cases, Khaldun said "Myocarditis is a very, very rare side effect, and the cases have been very mild."

"The risk of myocarditis is much higher if you get COVID," she said.

Terah Chambers, president of the Least Lansing School Board, said the school district and the Ingham County Health Department were jointly hosting an immunization event Monday afternoon that would offer all childhood vaccinations including COVID-19 for children 12 and older. She noted the district will require masking indoors at all of its schools in the fall.

"Our goal is in-person instruction every day," Chambers said.

Veronica McNally who founded the Franny Strong Foundation, and Michigan's I Vaccinate campaign, said vaccinations should be part of every family's back-to-school preparations.

McNally became an advocate for vaccinations after her three-month old daughter, Francesca, died from pertussis, a vaccine-preventable respiratory infection, in 2012. She noted that her two sons both have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Her death did change my life profoundly," McNally said.

"Get caught up on childhood vaccinations."

