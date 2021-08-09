Police: 2 people dead, 4 others injured in shooting in Flint

Associated Press

Flint — Two teenagers were killed and four other people injured in a shooting early Monday in a park in Flint, authorities said.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. Monday to Broome Park to a shooting and found six gunshot victims, according to Flint police.

Authorities characterized it as a social gathering. A preliminary investigation showed that a shooter fired into the group of people, according to police.

Police said an 18-year-old female and 19-year-old male were killed. Their names were not released.

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man, were listed in critical condition. Two others were reported in serious condition.

Police said there are several persons of interest in police custody.

Further details, including a motive, were not released.