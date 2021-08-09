Vaccinated Americans venture back to Canada after 17-month border closure

Windsor — After nearly two years away, Fred Poe of Troy was excited to play the Canadian lottery at the Ouellette Tower Variety store in Windsor.

Poe was able to make the trek Monday as Canada reopened its borders to vaccinated Americans following a 17-month, pandemic-induced closure.

"After everything naturally shut down, I was stuck at home, but I love to play the lottery in Canada," said Poe, a former General Motors auto dealer who is semi-retired. "There was no one in line at the (Ambassador) Bridge for me."

Poe has a Nexis card that's renewed every six years and said it helped him wait only 10 minutes to cross the Detroit-Windsor border Monday.

"After 17 months, I forgot the procedure of how to get through," added Poe, 70. "They are doing a fairly thorough check at the border requesting two shots of vaccination, recent COVID tests, and even a quarantine plan. I just said I'd stay at the hotel but don't intend on it."

The father of four kids doesn't linger in Canada long, but said he was excited to walk the riverfront and visit his regular sites.

"I think the border closures affect Windsor more than Detroit because there's way less than normal activity for this time of day. It's practically dead over here," Poe said as he purchased two more lottery tickets. "It made my day that I visited the merchant next door and she recognized me after all this time."

The ease of entry contrasted with longer wait times for some U.S. vehicles that were randomly selected to take an additional COVID-19 test prior to entering under Canada's newly implemented surveillance program to track the spread of variants. The secondary tests are provided by border agents to drivers and passengers who are stopped at customs and told to self-administer the nasal swabs before handing them over to border security officials.

The results are uploaded to an application separate from the ArriveCan app. It's not required that those results be presented when returning to the United States.

Border officials on Monday said by midnight, there was a backup of cars from Detroit on the Ambassador Bridge for the reopening. By 7:30 a.m., the bridge was clear, but there was a two-hour wait to get through customs. Detroit Three-made vehicles made up a majority of those attempting to enter through the bridge, a handful had Michigan license plates, but none could be seen parked around Windsor.

Some Canadians said any Americans likely traveling to Windsor would be working in the automotive factories.

There was no wait to return to Detroit through the tunnel Monday afternoon. No vehicles were stopped at the Duty-Free.

Visitors must also provide a quarantine plan in the ArriveCAN app to isolate if needed, despite being vaccinated. Failure to comply with Canada's current border-entry requirements can result in up to six months in prison and $750,000 in fines, Rebecca Purdy, a Canada Border Security Agency representative has said.

The economic impact of allowing Americans into Canada has been a central argument for critics of the closure. Fewer than 1.5 billion international tourists came to Canada in 2019, supporting an industry that provides around 10% of full-year jobs in the country.

The newly effective travel allowances aren't yet being reciprocated for residents across the Detroit River.

Late last month, Canadian leaders said they were left "stunned" by the Biden administration's decision to extend the U.S. border closure to “nonessential” Canadians until at least Aug. 21.

The policy only allows for ground travel deemed essential from people looking to enter the U.S. from Canada.

Canadian Border Security Agency did not immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comments on the traffic.

The document, signed by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, pointed to a “specific threat to human life or national interests" with COVID-19 spread between the two countries.

Canada has fully vaccinated 48.8% of its population against COVID-19, overtaking the U.S. rate, where vaccinations are plateauing in some regions and 48.6% of the overall population is fully inoculated. Michigan has fully vaccinated 54.3% of residents 12 years and older.

It's been a challenge for Windsor residents like Kristen Allick, who said she hasn't seen the majority of her family, who live in Sterling Heights, since Feb. 29, 2020.

"We didn't even know at the time, that'd be our last visit," said Allick. "We have my cousins, their kids, and a baby that was born at the end of May we haven't met."

Allick has planned a trip to San Diego for her 50th birthday in September. With the restrictions, she has to fly from Windsor to Toronto, then fly to Denver and transfer into San Diego. Normally, she'd be able to catch a direct flight out of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

"We were all shocked when our prime minister started allowing fully vaxxed Americans in and that the states did reciprocate," Allick said. "It always seemed like the states wanted that border open more than our government wanted.

"I don't agree with the border closure. I believe in the beginning it was necessary. Everyone told us to go get vaccinated, so for us vaccinated folks, of course, it was for health reasons, but equally as important and one of the main reasons why I did was to get across the border for my family."

Allick, who works in real estate, said she's fearful of a potential surge in the virus that could prompt another complete closure. She said she is being patient and hoping over "a few cocktails" that the border will remain open before her planned trip.

"We were fortunate that even though some of us are apart by the river, some of us apart by 3,000 miles, that we used to see each other often…," Allick said. "Video chatting and all of that stuff is not the same. It's better than nothing but it's not the same."

In downtown and midtown Windsor on Monday, a handful of people were roaming the Windsor riverfront or fishing toward Detroit's skyline.

"It's the quietest downtown Windsor has been since 9/11," said Ljubica Cajan, owner of the Tunnel Discount convince store next to the Windsor Riverfront since 1999.

"Everything is mostly closed here, but if it were open, it would bring back business to the struggling small businesses," Cajan said. "We didn't get help from the government during the pandemic."

Cajan said the next-door cigar shop was the first store to open as a new business in the downtown strip during the pandemic, bringing more business to the area.

Ray Nabut, owner of the Havana Castle, said he opened the cigar shop 35 days ago and looked forward to the border opening to revive the area's business.

"Everyone kept saying, 'when the border and the casino opens, it'll be busier' but it looks like I'm back in Palestine with barely anyone around," Nabut said. "Compared to other parts of Canada, which are very busy like Mississauga, Windsor is completely different."

Chuck Pilkington spends his mornings walking alongside the river with his two dogs, but said he misses seeing the Detroit Tiger's home opener and watching the Detroit Lions play in person.

"When I was a kid, I fell in love with Willie Horton. My baseball team took me over to Detroit see a game when I was 8 years old and I had never seen green grass like that and Willie Horton was out catching baseballs and that's when I fell in love with the city," said Pilkington from Windsor. "I wish I could be there in person. I'm a season ticket holder."

Pilkington said there's been a significant impact on his hometown, which he noted depends on Americans traveling to spend money on small businesses and at the casinos.

"The casinos are just starting to open some of the table games but it's only 50% capacity," added Pilkington, 62, who plays Texas Hold'em. "I have a lot of friends and family who live in Michigan we wish we could see. It's terrible… it's like they're right there."

