Man charged in attacks on women in Ann Arbor

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with attacking multiple women last month in Ann Arbor and is under investigation for other recent incidents, police announced Tuesday.

Pierre Antonio-Deshante Holloway was arraigned in 15th District Court on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, records show. A magistrate ordered him held in the Washtenaw County Jail without bond.

Police had been seeking a suspect following three assaults reported in mid-July.

In the first two reported near Nickels Arcade on July 16, and at Catherine and North Division the next day, the man allegedly punched the victims before they kicked him and fled, investigators have said.

During a third incident reported at 11:14 p.m. July 18 near West Huron and Ashley, the man forced a woman into a nearby portable toilet and assaulted her, but she fought him off, fled and called out to friends nearby, who called 911, police said.

Holloway's charges Tuesday were in connection with the incident near Nickels, and West Huron and Ashley; evidence is still being sought in the other one, Ann Arbor police Lt. Bonnie Theil said.

The man was arrested July 19 after officers were called about his disorderly conduct at a Barnes & Noble and learned he had a parole absconder warrant, Theil said.

Michigan Department of Corrections records list Holloway as a parolee who was convicted for a 2010 armed robbery.

Holloway fought the officers who tried to arrest him, Theil said.

He was charged last month with two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to court records. A preliminary examination was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in that case.

Police also learned about an incident involving touching a customer's buttocks at the bookstore on July 19 but she left before officers arrived and "we're still trying to identify who that is," Theil said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at West Park last month, she said.