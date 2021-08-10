Midland set to receive $5.5M in federal flood help for community rebuild

The city of Midland will receive more than $5.5 million in federal grant money to rebuild infrastructure and some homes after a May 2020 flood created widespread damage throughout the city.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday the new Community Development Block Grant Declared Disaster Recovery Fund.

The funds can be used to rebuild climate resilient infrastructure and retrofit damaged homes considered low- to moderate-income with repairs that are energy efficient, according to a statement.

"With this funding, Midland will have the resources it needs to improve the community’s climate resilience and the lives of those most-impacted by the flooding, particularly low- and moderate-income families and individuals," HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman said in statement.

The disaster funding comes after historic rains on May 19, 2020 led to the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams, causing widespread flooding and damages in the Midland areas.

"We have a lot of work to do to make lasting investments in our infrastructure to make it more resilient," Whitmer said in a statement. "I know that we can come together to put Michiganders first and get it done."

In addition to the HUD money, Midland area residents also have received help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state agencies and the state Legislature, which has set aside funds that Whitmer approved to help in the recovery.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com