Detroit man accused of terror threat against Whitmer, Nessel enters plea

The Detroit News

Detroit — A Detroit man accused of making "credible threats to kill" Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic has pleaded guilty but mentally ill, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robert Sinclair Tesh, 34, was charged in April of last year with making a false report of a threat of terrorism by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Tesh allegedly communicated through social media with an acquaintance, making threats to kill Whitmer and Nessel on April 14. Later that day, the Detroit Police Department arrested Tesh at his home in Detroit.

We're offering a great deal on all-access subscriptions. Check it out here.

He had faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

Tesh is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 5 to five years probation and will be prohibited from owning weapons or items resembling weapons and consuming alcohol or controlled substances unless prescribed by a doctor, according to a release from Worthy's office. He also cannot engage in any threatening, assaultive or abusive behavior in person, by phone or by computer and must participate in mental health treatment.

Tesh has been free on a $50,000 bond with a tether since April 29, 2020, and Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Van Houten removed the tether requirement Tuesday.

“The facts in this case were very disturbing," Worthy said. "We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against public officials who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can.

“You can disagree with their positions or their methodology, but you absolutely cannot act as this defendant acted or you will be charged criminally.”