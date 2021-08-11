12 Michigan residents indicted on unemployment fraud charges

Federal prosecutors have charged at least 12 Michigan residents believed to be part of a scheme to defraud the unemployment systems in several states, according to a newly unsealed indictment.

Nine were named in an initial indictment, and charges against three others believed to be involved in the plot were unsealed shortly afterward.

The plan, allegedly developed by Sharodney Harrison, included fake email accounts, stolen personal information under which claims were filed and a California Airbnb rental from which fraudsters could collect California claims, the indictment said.

The scheme continued from Feb. 1, 2020, through Jan. 26, 2021 and included claims filed in Michigan, California, Montana, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Texas and Washington state, according to court filings.

Harrison is alleged to have conspired with Seandrea Crawford, Sharrell Harrison, Sha-ron Harrison, Sharease Harrison, Edward Taylor, James Mayfiled, Frank Jennings, Sharonda Griffin, Tyshia Ree Coleman, Lenora Dashawn Calliway and Brandi Renee Randall.

Ages and hometowns for many of the indicted individuals were not immediately available.

Individuals named in the indictment traveled to California between Aug. 25, 2020, to Sept. 4, 2020, to gather claims more quickly.

"Believing that they could have California UI claims paid more quickly if California mailing addresses were used for the UI claims, these members of the conspiracy rented an Airbnb located in Los Angeles, California, and used the address of that Airbnb and other California addresses to file fraudulent California UI claims in the days leading up to the trip, and while they were in California," the indictment said.

Authorities filed charges against Coleman, Calliway and Randall in separate filings that provided more details on the scheme.

Coleman is alleged to have communicated over text with Harrison, who provided him information on a Green Dot account and received prepaid unemployment benefit cards at her home for Harrison, according to the complaint.

At one point, Coleman reminded Harrison via text, according to the complaint: "Don't forget i want u to order them yeezys for me size 6."

A total of 42 unemployment claims included Coleman's address between April 13, 2020 and Aug. 6, 2020, including claims filed in Michigan, California, Montana and Pennsylvania, according to the complaint.

Calliway is alleged to have received about $70,000 in Michigan unemployment payments at two adjacent Highland Park addresses as part of the scheme with Harrison.

Randall is alleged to have received fraudulent unemployment mailings at her house from Harrison.

A total of 44 unemployment claims filed between March 14, 2020 and Aug. 7, 2020 listed Randall's address. Those claims included ones filed in Michigan, Arizona, Texas, Washington state and California.

Michigan and other states experienced persistent claims for fraudulent jobless benefits during the pandemic, as the state attempted to balance a wave of new claims with new federal benefits and difficulties in paying timely benefits.

Staff Writer Robert Snell contributed.