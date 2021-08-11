Thunderstorms push across Michigan with risks this afternoon, overnight

The Detroit News

Thunderstorms are firing up in west Michigan and pushing east amid growing potential for severe weather across the state Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for northwestern Allegan County and Ottawa County in southwest Michigan until 1:45 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Beechwood near Holland, moving east at 50 mph.

The storms come as more than 160,000 Consumers Energy customers await restoration of their power after thunderstorms Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The utility said some customers may not have powered restored until Friday, but more storm chances today and Thursday may hinder the process.

A thunderstorm watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.

Between the storms, extreme heat is combining with high humidity to push heat indexes in southern Michigan to triple digits. There is a heat advisory in effect in southeast Michigan until 5 p.m. And the wind and humidity is making Lake Michigan shores a dangerous place; Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties are under a beach hazard advisory.