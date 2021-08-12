Power may not be restored until weekend for some in southern Michigan

Detroit — More than 830,000 customers are without power across southern Michigan and some will not have electricity until the weekend, according to the state's top energy providers.

Paul Sadler of Garden City said he has been without power since storms moved through Wednesday afternoon.

"We’re lucky to have a generator but it ran out of gas in the middle of the night. So we don’t have AC but we’re a lot better off than other folks," he said Thursday afternoon.

"But by tomorrow, we're going to have to rent a hotel (room)."

DTE Energy reported about 600,000 customers were out in the region at 2 p.m. Thursday. High winds were a big part of the problem. DTE is repairing some 3,100 downed power lines, broken poles and tree related damage.

The utility says it has crews working 16-hour shifts around the clock. Estimates on when power will be restored will be posted on the DTE outage map, it says, after crews assess the damage in each area.

Almost all clusters identified on the map are reporting restoration estimates are "not available."

In Berkley, a south Oakland County suburb, it was the intensity of the rains that posed problems, the city said. About an inch of rain fell in a 20-minute timespan, the city reported, and wind gusts hit 70 miles per hour.

The DTE Energy Outage Map shows massive residential chunks of Berkley, a city of 15,000, without power, off 12 Mile and west of Woodward.

The city says it's "triaging" multiple issues at once, including downed power lines, medical emergencies and tree damage.

More than 1,800 DTE personnel are working to restore service, it says, and more than 1,000 additional out-of-state linemen have been called to help with restoration efforts.

DTE Energy is the energy provider for 2.2 million homes and businesses, mostly in southeast Michigan. Consumers Energy provides energy to another 1.8 million homes and businesses beyond Metro Detroit. Together they cover most households in the state.

Most Consumers Energy customers who don’t have power after a wave of severe storms will have their electricity restored on Thursday and Friday, but some outages will last into the weekend, said Garrick Rochow, president and CEO of the utility.

During an event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Okemos on Thursday afternoon, Rochow said about 215,000 Consumers customers were still without power after a wave of storms blasted across Michigan, lasting into Thursday morning. About 100,000 of those without electricity will see it restored on Thursday, he said.

While much of Michigan had been affected by the storms, Rochow said the hardest-hit areas were south of Interstate 94. High winds hit places like Coldwater, Marshall and Hillsdale on Thursday morning, he said.

Talking to reporters Thursday, Whitmer said Michigan had experienced a "nonstop barrage of extreme weather."

“There are many who are stressed out and exhausted from this,” Whitmer said. “We’re going to do everything we can to help keep people safe and help them recover.”

Ayana Edwards of Westland says the flooding and power outages that affect her cellphone usage have been a challenge all summer.

"I don't put anything in the basement anymore because I'm afraid of losing or getting anything damaged in that area," she said. "I’m just kind of scared to put anything down there."

She said the cycle of destruction has her discouraged.

"We've done a lot of work to try to raise the landscape here but you can still see some of the water area; we keep trying to add more and more dirt, more soil or whatever, to kind of raise it but usually my backyard floods as well."

The storms over the last few days rank among the 10 largest in Consumer's history based on total customer outages. The company says 550 of its crews and others from Michigan are working, along with crews from seven other states.

Over the three days of storms, Consumer's reported a total of 370,000 customer's without power.

"We look forward to putting another 100,000 customers on in the next 24 hours," said Vice President for electrical operations Guy Packard. This 100,000 will be in addition to the 146,000 outages that Consumer's has already restored.

Packard said the energy company will be prioritizing residents who lost power during Tuesday's storm as well as hospitals, nursing homes, and other critical customers.

Areas across extreme southern Michigan under a heat advisory this afternoon include Niles, Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Fair Plain, Benton Heights, Buchanan, Paw Paw Lake, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Sturgis, Three Rivers, White Pigeon, Mendon, Coldwater, Bronson and Hillsdale. It is in effect until 8 p.m.

High temperatures can account for slower response times as Packard said Consumer's is demanding that the crews working 16 hours shifts take breaks to hydrate in order to continue working safely.

Heat index values 98 to 105 expected, and the high heat and humidity could spark thunderstorms again Thursday afternoon and evening.

The last massive outage took 9 days to repair

In March 2017, high winds left 1.15 Michigan homes and businesses without power. About 2,000 of them were left without power for a week.

The Michigan Public Service Commission required both DTE Energy and Consumers to report back on why the failure occurred, what they did to stop it, and what will change going forward.

Among the commission's questions, according to DTE's 40-page response: why the Southeast Michigan energy provider was "disproportionately" hard hit.

DTE had 749,511 homes and business considers lose power, but reported the number as 800,000. The windstorm was the largest weather event in its history, in part because it was greatly underestimated, the utility explained.

While DTE's worst-case scenario training covers a 500,000-customer outage, DTE only estimated that 50,000 to 100,00 customers would be affected in the March 7 windstorm.

Instead, the wind kept blowing.

"For 14 hours, southern Michigan experienced sustained tropical force wind gusts," claimed the DTE report.

In the end, nearly eight times as many customers last power than DTE's upper-level estimate.

The number of outages DTE predicted was not high enough to request workers from other states via Great Lakes Mutual Aid, the report said. No such request was made until the damage was done.

The restoration effort took nine days. Though 90% of customers were restored by that Sunday, there were 5,500 single-customer outages. The final customer didn't get power back until March 16.

DTE said that while 15 to 30% of the outages were preventable, if its tree-trimming effort ran to specification, 95% of the tree damage owed to coniferous trees that were uprooted.

Things weren't quite as bad for Consumers. About 358,000 of its customers lost power, or roughly 20%.

The storms were only its 15th-largest outage, according to its 96-page report to the state. By Sunday night, 99% of its customers had their lights back on.

While DTE had a large amount of single-customer outages, Consumers' challenge was geography, as it had 10 counties — Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Genesee, Ionia, Jackson, Lenawee, and Saginaw — with upwards of 10,000 outages each.

Final restoration took place Monday, March 13, six days after the windstorm.

Noelle Gray contributed.