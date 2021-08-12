Northern Mich. woman deposited fake check for Bitcoin, authorities say

A northern Michigan woman has been charged with depositing a fake check of nearly $10,000 to withdraw Bitcoin, state police said Thursday.

Troopers at the Houghton Lake state police post were contacted in June about a bogus slip for $9,817 deposited nearly two months earlier through an ATM in Missaukee County, investigators said in a statement.

Most of the deposit was withdrawn on April 28 in four Bitcoin transactions: three worth $2,500 and another totaling $2,000, according to the release. Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency.

The recipient was identified as Terrie Ann Loree-Chappel, 49. The financial institution overseeing the ATM contacted the Lake City woman and sought restitution. She allegedly promised to repay the money but never did, state police said.

Loree-Chappel later told authorities she had "received the check from a celebrity she met online who gave her instructions on what to do," according to the release.

An investigation led to the autorization of an arrest warrant Tuesday.

Loree-Chappel was arraigned the next day in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on one count of nonsufficient funds, check $500 or more.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.