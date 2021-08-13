Look up how your Michigan community grew (or shrank) in the 2020 census

In the past 10 years, Michigan has grown a little bit, but your community might have changed a lot more.

The state of Michigan has 10,077,331 people in 2020, up just shy of 2% from the 9,883,640 people who lived in the state a decade prior. Those numbers are critical in determining everything from how much representation the state gets in Congress (we're losing a seat in the House of Representatives, even with modest growth) to how much money the state gets in federal spending.

Your community probably looks a little different, too. Maybe a new business came in, or maybe some old friends moved away. You can search how the population of your community changed in the last decade in the database below.

Having a hard time finding your community? Use the search bar to help guide you — the name the Census Bureau uses for a place may be slightly different than what you call it. If you see more than one community with the same name, look at the counties to make sure you're picking the right one.

