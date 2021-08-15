Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Kalamazoo County chase

The Associated Press

Galesburg – A chase ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded, a sheriff’s office in Michigan said.

Deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies, got into a vehicle and drove away. A chase ensued. During the chase, the sheriff’s office said the suspect opened fire, wounding a deputy and causing the cruiser to go off the road.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday identified the injured deputy as Ryan Proxmire and said he remained in extremely critical condition.

“Deputy Proxmire, his family, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement need your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragic situation,” the statement said.

Proxmire is assigned to the sheriff’s office road patrol team but has also worked in the jail and instructs other deputies in field training, Taser use and tactics for control and defense.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect later lost control and drove off the road into a field. He is accused of getting out and firing shots. Other deputies returned fire, killing him.

Another driver stopped on the side of the road near the wounded deputy’s patrol vehicle and called 911.

The suspect’s name has not been released by authorities.