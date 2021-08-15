160,000 still without power in Michigan, restoration expected for most by Sunday night, utilities say

Approximately 160,000 Michiganians remain without power Sunday as restoration efforts from the state's leading energy providers continue.

Storms Wednesday and Thursday left more than 700,000 customers of DTE Energy and Consumers Energy combined without power after severe weather ripped through the Midwest. Both companies remain poised to meet original targets of returning power to the vast majority of homes by Sunday evening, though thousands still could see outages into next week.

DTE Energy said in a Sunday morning statement that 95% of the 107,000 customers still without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday should see restoration before the day ends.

The company has 3,000 workers — joined by 1,200 from New York, Louisiana, Florida and Canada — working to restore power in the state.

Fifteen percent of the approximately 376,000 Consumers Energy customers who lost power awaited restoration Sunday, said company spokesman Josh Paciorek. Consumers Energy expects nearly all customers to see power restored by the evening, he said.

Thursday's storm left thousands of downed power lines in one of "the top 10 storms in our company’s 135-year history,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations, earlier this week.

Customers have expressed frustration with the outages, feeling especially displeased with the storms coming as the latest in a series of severe weather events this summer. Heavy rainfall and home flooding, tornados and power outages caused by tree branches falling have all marked a summer that experts say will become more normalized with climate change.

