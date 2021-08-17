Hiker dies in fall from cliff at Sturgeon River Gorge Wilderness in UP

A hiker has died after falling from a cliff in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers from the MSP Calumet Post were alerted to the incident around 12:15 p.m. Monday at the Sturgeon River Gorge Wilderness in Houghton County.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Laird Township Fire Department and Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police.

An investigation determined Douglas Brent Welker, 75, had slipped while hiking down a trail at the edge of a 20-foot cliff near the waterfall, state police said.

The Pelkie resident hit his head during the fall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service website describes the area, which features the Sturgeon River, volcanic outcroppings and a 350-foot gorge, as "managed to protect and maintain resources in natural states."

"There are few established trails in Sturgeon River Gorge Wilderness, and the few overgrown logging roads are hard to find and follow," according to the website.