Flint goes cruising 'Back to the Bricks' to celebrate its auto heritage

Flint — The Woodward Dream Cruise may be the world’s biggest one-day auto event, but it’s not even the only classic-car extravaganza happening Saturday in Michigan.

In Genesee County, more than 500,000 auto aficionados are expected to turn out for the 17th annual Back to the Bricks cruise that day in Flint. The turnout, organizers say, shows an enduring interest in Michigan’s automotive heritage, and like its big brother to the south, Back to the Bricks has expanded beyond a one-day celebration.

Two weeks of events spotlight Genesee County's automotive heritage as the birthplace of General Motors Co. and a longtime production center for the automaker.

Despite some changes due to the pandemic, Back to the Bricks organizers hope Michiganians, especially those residing in Genesee County, can see their region's history up close through the car-centric activities.

"It is a 14-day extravaganza of fun," said executive director Amber Taylor.

"There's so much history and heritage right here in Genesee County," she added. "It's really truly honoring our automobile pioneers and what they did."

A week of city-specific events, the "Tune-Up Week" in communities from Davison to Flushing, comprised the first half of the auto extravaganza.

Back to the Bricks' second week, donned the "Main Week," has daily events leading up to the Saturday show, which brings classic car owners to Flint before dawn to get a spot in the cruise. A concert, movie night and two-day rolling cruise are among the nightly festivities making a return this year.

New this year was an event Monday night at the Birch Run Speedway for classic car and truck owners. Owners parked their vehicles on the track, often setting up tents and chairs nearby to meet other enthusiasts and interact with attendees who were there to see the cars.

Cliff Younk of St. Charles was hoping to win one of the night's awards, which are voted on by attendees. He sat behind the rear of "The Bull," a raised 1980 GMC C-700.

"I bring my own shade," said Younk as the truck blocked the sun from where his lawn chair was situated.

Saturday will kick off with an opening ceremony that honors veterans and active-duty personnel before the show starts. A hub of Buicks and a "reunion" of vintage Corvettes both attract attendee interest in a typical year.

Off the street, attendees can see classic cars parked, check out vendor displays and try food from the surrounding businesses. Taylor said Back to the Bricks makes an effort to push participants toward the local business that make Flint what it is today.

"Everyone wins when Back to the Bricks comes into town," she said.

Many of the events will look similar to a pre-pandemic Back to the Bricks, given that festivities are largely held outdoors.

But some components have been rolled back. GM will not offer a car show or lecture this year inside of its Durant-Dort Factory One, a carriage-factory-turned-event space the company refurbished and reopened in 2017.

GM is still the presenting sponsor for Back to the Bricks, continuing a longstanding relationship. Kevin Kirbitz, manager of Factory One and GM's heritage center, said the company does not try to dictate event planning as leaders wanted to keep a grassroots, non-commercial feel.

"We still look at Flint very fondly as it's our birthplace," said Kirbitz, who is also on Back to the Bricks' board of directors. But, "we don't want to play that heavy hand and say, 'Here we are, come see what we're doing.' Back to the Bricks is successful on its own merits, and we help to continue to make this success through funding."

GM's decision is similar to that of Ford's, which is sponsoring the Dream Cruise, though with some pandemic-induced limitations. For instance, Ford will not let attendees enter vehicles on Woodward due to concerns about virus spread.

Back to the Bricks was created in 2004 as a complement to the Woodward Dream Cruise. The two events typically happen over the same weekend.

Taylor said the events have different vibes, as the Dream Cruise is larger and compacted into one weekend, whereas Back to the Bricks has many events spread across two weeks. In addition, with both events happening on the same weekend, people coming from out of town can experience both in one trip, he said.

And the two events happening simultaneously also means no shortage of classic cars in lower Michigan. On Monday, attendees came from near and far to park their vehicles on the Birch Run Speedway for Back to the Bricks' first-ever Night at the Speedway.

"It's fun to see all the cars," said Margaret Streeter, who came from Gladwin with her husband and their 1985 Buick Grand National.

Back to the Bricks has largely been deemed a family-oriented event, with educating area residents on the region's automotive history a central goal for organizers. Monday's crowd had many older people with some families mixed in.

Many adults with grown children came without kids, while others brought multiple generations of family members to the speedway. Mary Lou Tunnicliffe of Temple, Texas, came simply to show off a car that holds deep meaning for her and find people with similar interests.

Tunnicliffe got her cherry-red 1960s Chevrolet Impala with her husband, Joseph, and they had been coming to Back to the Bricks for half of a decade before he died in 2018. The car is now a reminder of who he was and his interests.

"This is why I do it, because he loved it and so do I," Tunnicliffe said. "It only brings back positive memories."

She wasn't the only one feeling the nostalgia evoked by the classic cars.

Lynne Roberts, 72, had always been interested in cars at a young age but had never been to a show. After moving from Arizona to Saginaw during the pandemic, she saw the Night at the Speedway as a chance to knock it off her bucket list.

Roberts didn't bring a classic car. But she brought something else: the memories of her dad's infatuation with some of the cars she saw on the speedway this week.

"It makes me remember my dad," said Roberts as she ate a hot dog from the speedway's concession stand with her husband. "It makes me remember when we were driving these cars."

