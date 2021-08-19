I-696 ramps to I-75 to close for more than a week for repairs

The ramps on both sides of Interstate 696 heading to northbound Interstate 75 will close this weekend for repairs to the pavement and the barrier wall.

The eastbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday.

The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close at 4 a.m. Sunday. Both ramps are scheduled to reopen, weather permitting, Sept. 2, in time for Labor Day weekend.

Additionally, in an effort to finish repairs on an earlier project, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Coolidge Highway to Livernois. The single-lane closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, and is expected to be removed by 5 p.m. Aug. 27.

Follow I-75 construction progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com.