Auburn Hills police warn against street racing after man killed in high-speed crash

Auburn Hills — The Auburn Hills Police Department is warning it is cracking down on street racing after an increase in excessive speeds on roads and freeways in the area.

The department made the announcement as it highlighted a crash at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Chrysler exit ramp on Interstate 75 in the city. Police said a 20-year-old man from Rochester Hills was killed when he failed to negotiate the curve as he drove "at an extremely high rate of speed." The department said that the vehicle had been modified with high-performance enhancements.

The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected. The man died at the scene. The department has not responded to a request for more details on the crash.

With the Woodward Dream Cruise scheduled for this weekend, the police department warns it will have zero tolerance for street racing in Auburn Hills. It is increasing patrols, it says, and those responsible for street racing and/or excessive speeds will be charged with reckless driving and will have their vehicles impounded.