Central Michigan University students, staff must be vaccinated or test weekly

Central Michigan University announced Thursday that all students, faculty and staff must either provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 3 or begin participating in weekly testing for the virus.

Previously, the Mount Pleasant-based university had encouraged students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated but had not set any requirements.

"Under this new plan, every member of our community will have the choice to vaccinate or to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing," CMU President Robert Davies wrote in a letter to the university community.

CMU's new policy follows an emergency meeting on Monday of the university's Academic Senate, which passed a resolution encouraging Davies to mandate the vaccine for the campus community.

The announcement disappointed many faculty members who passed the resolution this week.

Martha Frank, a CMU associate math professor who wrote the language of the resolution, said she was disappointed in the decision after all their hard work in lobbying the administration.

"I don't feel safe," Frank said. "My students are not going to feel safe. I was hoping for a lot more. I thought maybe the president would listen to us this time. He didn't."

