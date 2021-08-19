Feds seize Larry Nassar's stimulus checks for victim restitution

A federal judge Thursday ordered the seizure of about $2,000 from the prison account of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor accused of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women and the money will go to five of his victims.

The $2,041.57 marks the first substantial payment for victims as part of Nassar's punishment stemming from a 60-year child porn sentence. He also pleaded guilty in Ingham and Eaton counties to charges of sexually assaulting female gymnasts.

The money that is being given to victims is two federal stimulus checks Nassar received earlier this year.

The order by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff comes one month after prosecutors faulted Nassar for paying only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 in the three years since he was sent to federal prison.

As part of his conviction, Nassar was ordered to pay $57,489 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment.

