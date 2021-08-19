Livingston Co. officials say bat with rabies found in South Lyon

A rabid bat has been found in Livingston County, health department officials said Thursday.

The bat was collected from a home's backyard in South Lyon.

They also said it is the county's first case of rabies found in an animal this year.

Officials with the Livingston County Health Department reminds the public wild animals are more active this time of year, which means the possibility of exposure to rabies increases.

The last time an animal in the county tested positive for rabies was in September 2020.

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks mammals' nervous systems and is transmitted through the bite, saliva, or scratch of an infected animal. The disease is fatal to humans if proper treatment is not received before symptoms begin. Symptoms are similar to the flu and may also include delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, fear of water and insomnia.

To prevent exposure in people or pets, the health department recommends:

► Leaving wild and stray animals alone,

► Seeking immediate medical care if bitten or scratched by a strange animal,

► Talking to your veterinarian about vaccinating pets and livestock,

► Taking any pet that's bitten, scratched or exposed to a wild or stray animal to your veterinarian as soon as possible.

► Keeping pets on a leash and under your control to lower the chances of them being exposed to wild or stray animals.

