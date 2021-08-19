Michigan panel debates banning companies from requiring COVID-19 vaccination

A Michigan House committee held a Thursday hearing about a proposed ban on businesses to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other diseases.

The Republican-led Workforce, Trades and Talent committee began the debate on a bill that would ban discrimination against an employee who declined vaccinations such as the COVID-19 vaccine and prohibit an employer from requiring the unvaccinated individual from wearing a mask. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine.

The bill also would stop employers from disclosing an unvaccinated individual's status or requiring an individual to indicate their unvaccinated status through an sort of mark or symbol.

The vaccinations covered by the bill include those administered to prevent against the flu, tetanus, diptheria, pertussis and COVID-19.

The debate comes as high-profile Michigan Republicans are pushing against mask requirements at schools this fall despite recommendations from public health experts that the policies will help combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday night, Meshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, issued a statement that said parents know what's best for their children.

In an interview this week with Jackson TV, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican from Clarklake, labeled mask mandates at schools the "dumbest thing" that could be done.

"There's no reason to have mask mandates in schools," Shirkey said. "I think parents should absolutely make the decision on whether they want their kids to be masked up in schools. But there should be zero mask mandates for schools."

