1 dead, 3 wounded in early Friday morning shooting in Flint

One man is dead and three others were wounded after an early Friday shooting in Flint, police said.

Officers were called at about 3:15 a.m. to a location in the the 2900 block of Saginaw Street near Hemphill, according to authorities.

They found four victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. Officials said they are listed in critical, good and serious condition. The victims range in age from 30-70, police also said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects in the crime should call Trooper Elizabeth Wickersham at (616) 690-7045 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

