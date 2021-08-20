At least 1 dead in shooting at Lake Michigan beach pier

Associated Press

South Haven – At least one person died Friday during a shooting at a Lake Michigan beach pier in southwestern Michigan, police said.

Beachgoers scrambled when they heard shots in South Haven, 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Indiana-Michigan border.

WOOD-TV, which had a camera at the beach, said two people fell to the ground after being confronted by another person. After another minute, that person also hit the ground.

One person died, said Sgt. Patrick Carlotto of South Haven police.

State police said there was no threat to the general public at the beach.