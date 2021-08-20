Traverse City man accused of sticking son's head in toilet, flushing it

A Traverse City man accused of handcuffing a boy, sticking his head in a toilet and flushing it has been charged, state police said Friday.

Tyler Briegel, 28, was charged Thursday in 86th District Court in Traverse City with second-degree child abuse. A judge set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Sept. 9.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

State police said Briegel was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Traverse City. A warrant for his arrest on the child abuse charge was issued Monday.

Investigators said the warrant was issued after an Aug. 11 interview with the boy at the Child Advocacy Center in Traverse City. During the interview the child said his biological father would discipline him by placing him in handcuffs, sticking his head in the toilet and then flushing it.

Police followed up on the statement with interviews with the suspect and other members of the household, officials said.

