Police search for escaped inmate in West Branch

The Michigan State Police were searching Sunday night for a 19-year-old prisoner who fled from a medical center.

MSP Bay Region officials said on Twitter that Caden Daniel Schanck ran on foot from MidMichigan Medical Center in West Branch between Valley Street and Cook Road near Interstate 75 about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

He was wearing white shorts, a white button-down shirt and brown shoes. He about 5-feet 11-inches tall, about 110 pounds and has blond hair and hazel-colored eyes.

The public is asked to call 9-1-1 if they see Schanck.