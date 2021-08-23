Clarkston man charged after leaving 'malicious' messages for governor

A 31-year-old Clarkston man has been charged with sending 'malicious' messages to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a statement from Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Kevin Dawe turned himself in to Michigan State Police on Aug. 19 and posted a $500 bond after he was charged with sending messages to Whitmer through a web submission portal in January and in March, Nessel's statement said.

He was charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services. Both counts are misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

An example of one of the messages, provided by Nessel's office, said: “Take care . . . and maybe shelter. We have been watching and know your every step. You f--- with everyday hard-working Americans, we F--- WITH YOU.”

"There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Nessel said in a statement. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”

The charges come more than 10 months after 14 people were charged in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer over pandemic restrictions. One of the individuals has pleaded guilty. Several others await trial.

