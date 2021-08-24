81-year-old arrested in sexual assault of postal worker in Tuscola County

An 81-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning for the sexual assault of a U.S. Post Office employee in Tuscola County, police said.

Michigan State Police found the suspect in his home in the village of Fairgrove and said he "confessed to the incident," according to a MSP statement Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation indicated the suspect "reached across the counter at the post office and groped a 25-year-old female postal worker's chest" at the Fairgrove post office in the Thumb area, according to the statement.

The suspect was being held at the Tuscola County Jail on a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Federal prosecution may follow, MSP said.