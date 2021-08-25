K-9 off duty while he recuperates from dog attack, MSP says

The Detroit News

Cap, a Michigan State Police K-9, is headed home to recuperate after he was attacked by another dog during a search Tuesday in west Michigan, police said.

MSP detectives are investigating a dog attack on the department canine that happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Cap's handler was conducting an accelerant search with the canine during an investigation at the scene of a possible arson at a home, MSP said on Twitter.

Cap was injured by an unleashed dog, MPS said. The handler was unable to stop the attack and used his firearm, killing the dog.

Cap, who is 4 1/2 years old, was treated at the Michigan State University Veterinary Clinic. He was released the same day, according to Trooper Bryon Bierema.

"He will be out of service for a short time to recover," the tweet said.