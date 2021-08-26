Mid-Michigan man dies after being run over by bulldozer

Associated Press

Shepherd — A mid-Michigan man has died after he was run over by the bulldozer he was using.

The Shepherd Police Department says the 46-year-old Shepherd man was pulled under the bulldozer that he had just exited when it slipped back into gear and began moving forward with no one inside.

Officers arrived at the scene at WDS Enterprises in Isabella County’s Coe Township at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday and found a co-worker trying to revive the man, MLive.com reported. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

No one else was injured, police said.

The bulldozer also struck several unoccupied semitrailers, police said.

Coe Township is about 62 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.