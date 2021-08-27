Whitmer orders flags at half-staff for U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags on all public buildings across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff to honor American service members killed in Thursday's terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"We are forever indebted to the heroic service members, who laid down their lives in service to our nation to protect those seeking safety and freedom," Whitmer said Friday in a statement. "The attack in Afghanistan is a global tragedy, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed, the troops who were injured in the attack, and the countless Afghans killed and injured. We are praying for the safety of the U.S. service members still on the ground in Afghanistan continuing the mission."

The governor ordered the flags remain at half-staff through Monday and Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to follow suit.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers struck a crowd outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least 13 American service members and injuring dozens. Officials have not yet released the names of those killed in the attack.

