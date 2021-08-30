1 dead, 2 hurt in semi crash on M-14, state police say
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police are investigating a crash on M-14 in Ann Arbor Township that left one person dead.
Troopers with the MSP Brighton post were called to the scene near Miller Road at about 3:25 p.m.
Four semi trucks were involved in the crash. Investigators did not release other details.
"The roadway will be shut down for a few hours while troopers investigate the cause of the crash and authorities clean up the area," state police said on Twitter.