Man sought in North Dakota slaying arrested in Metro Detroit, officials say

A former Michigan resident wanted in connection with a murder in North Dakota this summer was arrested Monday in Metro Detroit, officials said.

The Minot Police Department learned Kamauri Kennedy was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service, said its chief, John Klug.

The specific location was unclear. Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night on the arrest.

An extradition date had not been set.

Kennedy had been wanted on an arrest warrant for murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of his 33-year-old girlfriend, Domonique Kelley, Minot police reported.

Kelley's body was found June 3 in a burning vehicle in Minot. Kennedy disappeared, and a home he was staying in also burned, police said. A 2013 Chrysler 300 reported stolen that he had been driving was later found torched in Minnesota.

Klug said his department sought help from the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Kennedy, 32, who has ties to Detroit and was believed to have returned to the city.

"We wanted to bring some closure for the family and make sure that we were trying to find the person responsible," Klug said.

Michigan Department of Corrections records list Kennedy as a parole absconder. He was convicted of armed robbery in 2006 and had been sentenced for a 2013 larceny from a motor vehicle, according to the department.

In 2015, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced he and seven others in a Detroit-based "traveling robbery crew" had been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store in an Atlanta shopping mall two years earlier.

Kennedy was sentenced in 2014 to five years, 10 months as well as three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $276,465 in restitution, investigators said at the time.