Michigan adds 5,020 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over three days

The Detroit News

Michigan added 5,020 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths from the virus on Monday, including totals from Saturday and Sunday.

Amid concerns about the more contagious delta variant, the tallies from the state Department of Health and Human Services pushed overall totals to 946,698 cases and 20,256 deaths since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

Michigan's COVID-19 infection numbers have been trending upward for a month.

The weekly record of 50,892 cases was set Nov. 15-21. The second highest weekly total was 47,316 Nov. 22-28.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state's remaining COVID-19 restrictions on June 22 after earlier rolling back many others, including indoor and outdoor capacity limitations.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which health experts hope will bolster confidence in vaccinations. About 65% of Michigan's population age 16 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

State officials have set a goal of reaching 70% and concluded a lottery initiative last week that gave those who received their vaccinations the chance to win cash prizes.

About 55.3% of Michigan residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 transmission is high enough in all but two of Michigan's 83 counties that an overwhelming majority of Michigan residents should be wearing masks while in public under federal guidelines, according to the latest CDC data.