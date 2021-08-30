MSU employee sues university over vaccine mandate

A Michigan State University employee is challenging the school's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy, calling it unconstitutional in a federal lawsuit filed last week.

Jeanna Norris, a 37-year-old MSU administrative associate and fiscal officer, is suing President Samuel Stanley and the Board of Trustees, arguing that she has natural immunity after recovering from COVID-19 late last year. Her immunoligist, Hooman Noorchashm, has advised her that it is medically unnecessary to undergo a vaccination, the lawsuit said.

"If Plaintiff follows her doctor’s advice and elects not to take the vaccine, she faces adverse disciplinary consequences," according to the suit that was filed in Michigan's western division of U.S. District Court. "In short, the Directive is unmistakably coercive and cannot reasonably be considered anything other than an unlawful mandate."

"Furthermore, it represents an unconstitutional condition being applied to Plaintiff’s constitutional and statutory rights to bodily integrity and informed consent, respectively."

Norris is being represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonprofit civil rights group based in Washingon, D.C. NCLA filed the complaint, which seeks class-action certification and a preliminary injunction.

MSU deputy spokesman Dan Olsen said the university is not commenting on pending legislation at this time.

MSU was among the first Michigan public universities to announce a vaccine requirement for students, faculty and staff on July 31 and required it by this Tuesday unless the individual sought an exemption based on medical or religious reasons. MSU is now among six other universities with vaccine mandates, including the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint; Wayne State, Grand Valley State and Oakland universities.

A ruling last month by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel said public and private entities can require that employees receive one of the vaccines.

"The opinion is silent on preemption, however," the lawsuit says.

Classes at MSU begin Wednesday.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com