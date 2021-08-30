Officials: Search for Dearborn Hts. man, 59, missing on Lake Erie resumes

A 59-year-old Dearborn Heights man is missing after swimming in Lake Erie Sunday and the search continues, Monroe County authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to Sterling State Park in Frenchtown Township for a report of a missing swimmer.

A 911 caller reported the swimmer disappeared in the water about 3/4 of a mile from shore.

The swimmer was on a boat before getting into the water, the caller told police. Others who were also on the boat told authorities he never resurfaced.

Frenchtown Township firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff's Office Marine Division and Dive Team were called and began a search. However, they were forced to suspend the search due to severe weather and dangerous lake conditions.

Officials said the search resumed Monday. They are not releasing the name of the missing man at this time.

Anyone with information should call Monroe County Central Dispatch at (734) 243-7070.

