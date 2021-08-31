DOC: Michigan prison inmate dies after attack by 2 inmates

Associated Press

Muskegon – An inmate at a western Michigan prison was attacked and killed over the weekend by two other inmates, correction officials said.

The inmate was in his cell at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when two other prisoners walked in and attacked him with a weapon, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Sunday in a statement.

The two other inmates were in the inmate’s cell for less than a minute before leaving, according to the statement. The victim left his cell after the attack in need of medical assistance and was pronounced dead about an hour later at a local hospital.

State correction officials said the two inmates believed responsible for the attack were placed in segregation along with the victim’s cellmate and later transferred to a maximum-security facility.

Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said he did not have information on what kind of weapon was used or what potential motives the suspects had for the attack.

The department said it was in the process of notifying the victim’s family and could not yet release his name.

Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal attack.