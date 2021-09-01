Contamination in Detroit, Rouge rivers to be measured by state officials

Michigan environmental officials announced Wednesday they are measuring chemical contamination in the Detroit and Rouge rivers that have decades of industrial pollution.

The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will be taking sediment samples to measure the amount of contamination in material gathered from the river bottoms.

The work will begin Sept. 8, officials said, and continue through October. The goal is to measure the pollution in the two rivers in order to eventually restore them and remove the waterways from the state’s list of concerned waterways.

Scientists will be on the Detroit River in the area of the Trenton Channel and on the lower Rouge River to gather samples that will be taken to a laboratory for analysis.

The sediment samples will be taken by boat or barge.

The sampling effort is being led by EGLE through the contracted firm EA-Engineering, Science, and Technology and in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They are using funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, officials said.

