MSU hires Alan Haller as its 20th athletic director

Michigan State University on Wednesday elevated its deputy athletic director to athletic director, making Alan Haller the face of the most-watched athletic departments in the state.

MSU trustees voted unanimously to hire Haller, 51, as its 20th athletic director, describing him as a leader with vision and scope to not only guide a department known for its football and basketball teams but also uplift women's sports and non-revenue-generating sports.

Haller, 51, a Lansing native, has long been a part of Michigan State athletics, beginning with his days as a defensive back, playing for coach George Perles from 1988-91. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a junior and senior and was selected in the fifth round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haller played three seasons in the NFL before embarking a career in law enforcement, working for the MSU Police Department for 13 years.

The move came less than a month after former Athletic Director Bill Beekman stepped down from his post after a 3.5-year tenure — first as interim director and then as department head in 2018. Beekman, who is now MSU's vice president for strategic initiatives, took over for longtime athletic director Mark Hollis.

Hollis announced his retirement at the height of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal in January 2018. Hollis stepped down two days after then MSU President Lou Anna resigned as hundreds of women accused Nassar of sexual abuse in two court rooms over nine days.

MSU's Haller puts another MSU insider at the helm of the MSU Athletic Department after sources said two outside candidates were interviewed, both African American men.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson last week lobbied MSU President Sam Stanley and the board to make the search process open and include diverse and female candidates. She emphasized the need for a woman to lead the athletic department following the scandal involving Nassar, who is now incarcerated for life.

"A new, potentially female athletic director could really help the university turn a page, turn a corner and enter a new era where women athletes, as well as all athletes, will be valued," Benson said at the time in a letter to the board.

Haller gained widespread support with many endorsing him verbally, in letters and online. A 45-minute You Tube video of Spartan Dawgs, a group of MSU athletes, included numerous people endorsing Haller as MSU's next athletic director.

With a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in human resources from Central Michigan, Haller joined the MSU athletic department in 2010 as associate athletics director for administration. In 2015, he was promoted to senior associate athletic director, and added chief of staff to his title in 2017 before ascending to his current position in 2019 as Beekman's No. 2 in the department.

