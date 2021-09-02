MSP: Driver who led chase in stolen vehicle revived during arrest

A police pursuit Thursday in Washtenaw and Wayne counties led to a crash, two arrests and troopers aiding a man who is suspected of suffering from a drug overdose, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called around 4:40 p.m. to help the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office pursue a vehicle as it traveled east on Interstate 94 near Rawsonville Road in Ypsilanti Township, the agency reported on Twitter.

After confirming the vehicle was stolen and wanted for fleeing and eluding, troopers spotting it on the road trailed by sheriff's deputies, according to the post.

The driver refused to stop for troopers and continued to Interstate-275 near Romulus, where he lost control, state police said.

Both people inside were arrested. As troopers interviewed the driver, they noticed signs of an overdose, MSP said.

"Troopers and local officers gave several doses of NARCAN ... to the driver and he was monitored on scene," officials tweeted.

Emergency medical personnel transported the driver to a hospital for treatment and checked the passenger, who was released to Washtenaw County deputies, state police said.

Last week, MSP troopers administered Narcan to a driver accused in a hit-and-run in Wayne County.