Western Michigan man fatally shoots toddler son, self

Associated Press

Lowell Township — A western Michigan man fatally shot his 3-year-old son before taking his own life, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies conducting a welfare check Wednesday at a in Lowell Township hgome found the bodies of 32-year-old Derek Thebo and his son, Dylan Thebo, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office said both were shot to death. Dylan's death was ruled a homicide and his father's death was deemed a suicide.

WOOD-TV reports court records show the 3-year-old’s mother had a personal protection order against Derek Thebo earlier this year. It was filed on March 8 and officially terminated on March 22.

Lowell Township is just east of Grand Rapids.