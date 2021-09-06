Visitor at Presque Isle State Park dies in fall

A visitor died after falling from a cliff at Presque Isle State Park in Marquette on Monday, the fourth falling death at a Michigan state park this summer.

"The investigation is ongoing at this time, but preliminary information suggests that the victim fell while descending the cliff to take photographs," according to a press release from the Marquette City Police Department.

Police are withholding the victim's name pending notification of relatives.

Officers with the Marquette Police Department were dispatched at about 1:04 p.m. after witnesses saw the person fall and contacted Marquette Central Dispatch.

The Fire Department, county Sheriff's Department, Upper Peninsula Health System EMS and U.S. Coast Guard also responded.

First responders attempted to revive the victim, who was found in Lake Superior near the shoreline. The person was unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were made, but were unsuccessful.

The victim was transported to Upper Peninsula Health System Hospital in Marquette, where the person was pronounced dead.

The death is among several due to falls at Michigan state parks this summer, including a 75-year-old hiker who died after falling from a cliff at the Sturgeon River Gorge Wilderness in Houghton County on Aug. 17.

An investigation determined that Douglas Brent Welker had slipped while hiking down a trail at the edge of a 20-foot cliff near the waterfall, state police said.

The Pelkie resident hit his head during the fall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In July, a 21-year-old Metro Detroit man fell to his death at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula, authorities said.

The Lincoln Park man stepped over a fence at the top of Miners Castle, lost his footing and fell about 100 feet, striking the cliff face and landing in Lake Superior, the National Park Service said.

Also in July, police determined a man whose body was found at the base of Arch Rock on Mackinac Island had committed suicide.

In the press release Sunday, the Marquette Police Department urged visitors to Presque Isle Park to stand back from the cliffs and use caution around the park's unprotected hazards.

