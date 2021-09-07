Cold front brings threat of severe weather for much of Michigan

The Detroit News

Nearly all Michiganians face the possibility of severe weather Tuesday, as a storm system moves in from the northwest and races across the state.

The risk starts early in northern Michigan. "Storms may move into the eastern Upper (Peninsula) and far northwest Lower as early as 7-9am this morning, moving eastward through the remainder of the day," the National Weather Service says. The strongest chance of storms for northern Michigan are at midday.

The cold front will move southeast throughout the day, raising risks for severe weather.

For west Michigan, the timing for severe weather is concentrated in the afternoon to early evening. Heavy rain and damaging winds that could knock down trees and powerlines are the greatest risks.

The weather is expected to increase the danger on beaches along Lake Michigan.

"Waves will start to increase Tuesday morning, reaching 5 to 9 feet for the afternoon and evening," the weather service says. "Waves in the 4 to 7 foot range are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday. Extremely dangerous currents are expected, especially south of piers Tuesday morning and afternoon.

"The danger will shift to the north sides of piers Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Waves will wash onto piers both days and could sweep people into the lake and into the strong currents. Please stay out of the water and off piers Tuesday and Wednesday. These will be the most dangerous conditions we have seen since spring."

For southeast Michigan, the risks arrive in the evening.

"Rainfall averages between .50-1.50 inches," the weather service says. "Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

"... the main hazard being damaging wind gusts to around 60 mph. A few storms may also produce large hail to one inch in diameter. In addition, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out."